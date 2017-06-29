Sheriff's deputy tells judge he committed identity theft to help send kids to college
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy Frantz Felisma admitted in federal court Thursday he used his access to law enforcement databases to steal dozens of people's identities. But he told a federal judge he did it to help the children of Palm Beach County - not enrich himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jun 26
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC