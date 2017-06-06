Palm Beach County wants to lure traditional Japanese inn to Morikami Gardens
The county is wanting someone to build a traditional Japanese inn and spa at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in West Delray. It put out a request for proposals this week.
