not So Fine: Boca's Sara Fine Charged With Hiding Heroin In Bra
Boca Raton resident Sara Fine, 26, allegedly told Delray Beach Police that the only heroin in her possession was in her car. But police say Fine was hiding heroin in her bra - they found it as she was booked into jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boca News Now.
