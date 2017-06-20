New buses mark beginning of Palm Beach County schools sales tax purchases

Palm Beach County schools have begun a flurry of renovations and purchases this summer with new sales tax money, including weatherproofing aging buildings, installing new roofs and buying new buses to replace an aging fleet. Some of the new school buses already have arrived and at least 78 will be on the county's streets when school starts on Aug. 14. There are 804 buses on the roads each day during the school year; the district hopes to replace all of them if there is enough money as the years proceed.

