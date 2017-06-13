Nani's hand-crafted doughnut shop leaves Boynton, opens in Delray

The artisanal bakery, known for its huge doughnuts, has vacated its spot in Boynton Beach and recently opened up shop in Delray Beach, in a plaza on Congress Avenue just south of Lake Ida Road . Nani's was previously in Bond and Smolders bakery at the Federal Highway plaza on Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach's Riverwalk Plaza.

