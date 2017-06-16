Morikami Museum celebrates anniversar...

Morikami Museum celebrates anniversary with discount tickets, festivities

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Palm Beach Post

The Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens celebrates its 40th anniversary this month with a celebratory bash that includes a musical performance, time capsule creation and discounted tickets. The museum and 16-acre garden west of Delray Beach, at 4000 Morikami Park Rd, is offering four tickets for $40 on Sunday, June 25 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Visitors can create their own 40th anniversary button, see a Japanese-themed musical performance and create and share their favorite Morikami moments for a time capsule that will be buried during a private ceremony, among other activities, according to the museum.

