In honor of Morikami's 40th anniversary, its history in photos
To mark the occasion, the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens plans to bury a time capsule on Monday, June 26 during a private ceremony. It hasn't yet revealed what slice of history will be placed inside the capsule and buried beneath the popular garden's surface, but there are plenty of options.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|14 hr
|Coward cops
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 15
|valentinadigirolamo
|73
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Jun 15
|YO VINNIE
|1,448
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC