Florida's Turnpike to grow from 6 to ...

Florida's Turnpike to grow from 6 to 10 lanes, add express lanes in south PBC

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Palm Beach Post

As use of Florida's Turnpike grows, as will its lanes from six to 10 between Glades Road and Boynton Beach Boulevard with the addition of express lanes , residents of southwestern Palm Beach County learned Monday evening. The Alliance of Delray Beach, an association of residents west of Delray and Boca Raton, was presented the long-term plans to expand the Turnpike by Florida Department of Transportation officials at a meeting Monday.

