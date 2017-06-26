First look at redesign for Midtown Delray Beach
Renderings of the new "Midtown Delray Beach" offer a glimpse into the future. But Steven Michael said the goal of his company's project is to preserve the past.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|2 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,454
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Jun 22
|MEGAN R
|75
|Boynton officers involved in 2014 beating case ...
|Jun 18
|Coward cops
|1
|The K3VR/KZ8O Problem (Jan '08)
|Jun 15
|JULIO
|7
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|36
|Jail Doors Part For Boca's Kyle Moses
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|3
|Boynton Beach Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Jun 9
|JULIO
|12
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC