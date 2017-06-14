Delray Yoga Instructor, Keith Fox, Ac...

Delray Yoga Instructor, Keith Fox, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Teen Student, Jailed

Wednesday Jun 14 Read more: Boca News Now

Proving the wheels of justice turn slowly, but do in fact turn, Delray Beach Yoga instructor Keith Fox is in the Palm Beach County Jail, charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a 15 year old girl. The alleged assaults occurred in 2016.

