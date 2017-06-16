COBWRA pushing commissioners to oppose Ag Reserve changes
More than 400 residents attended a community meeting to oppose a GL Homes plan to allow more development in the Agricultural Reserve. Nearly 500 people have downloaded a form letter from the web site of the Coalition of Boynton West Residential Associations urging opposition to possible rule changes that would allow more development to take place in Palm Beach County's Agricultural Reserve, a 22,000-acre farming zone located west of Boynton Beach and Delray Beach.
