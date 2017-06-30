'Cash me ousside' girl faces trial on juvenile charges today Danielle ...

'Cash me ousside' girl faces trial on...

'Cash me ousside' girl faces trial on juvenile charges today

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - Danielle Bregoli, the Boynton Beach, Florida, teenager who became an internet celebrity for the phrase "Cash me ousside, " will try to keep herself out of juvenile jail as she heads to court Wednesday for a trial on five charges.

