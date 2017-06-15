Boca Raton sees double-digit percent crime increase in 2016

There was a 12.4 percent increase in the violent and non-violent in crime rate in Boca Raton last year, according to data released by t he Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday . Aside from robberies, which decreased between 2015 and 2016, and murder, which remained steady at just one per year, all violent and non-violent crimes in Boca increased slightly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.