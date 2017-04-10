Volunteers make 20,000 meals to feed hungry
Aviva Danon, 9, of Coral Springs, pours lentils into a meal kit at Super Sunday/Good Deeds Day for the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County on Sunday, April 2. Volunteers of all ages prepared 20,000 meal kits to help feed hungry people locally. MARIA Aviva Danon, 9, of Coral Springs, pours lentils into a meal kit at Super Sunday/Good Deeds Day for the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County on Sunday, April 2. Volunteers of all ages prepared 20,000 meal kits to help feed hungry people locally.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewish Journal.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $...
|18 hr
|patti
|1
|hurting and need help
|Sat
|BOI
|2
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Fri
|Justone11
|39
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Apr 6
|YO VINNIE
|1,416
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC