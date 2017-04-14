Report: Driver in crash that killed Delray officer had marijuana, refused breathalyzer

The driver involved in a wreck that killed one Delray Beach police officer and injured another was found with a half-smoked marijuana joint and smelled of alcohol, according to a police report obtained by our news partners at WPTV NewsChannel 5. The crash report detailed the findings of the scooter crash that killed Officer Christine Braswell, 40, and critically injured Officer Bernenda Marc, 25, on Saturday in Key West. The driver, identified as Lacy Morris, 31, smelled of alcohol, had glassy eyes and had a partly smoked joint in the car at the time of the crash, according to WPTV.

