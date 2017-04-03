Repairs will shut down George Bush Boulevard bridge in Delray for two days...

The George Bush Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach will close for repairs on April 5-6, according to Palm Beach County's engineering department. The bridge will close to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 and reopen 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6. A Westbound George Bush Boulevard traffic should head south on North Ocean Boulevard, then east on Atlantic Avenue, and north on Northeast Sixth Avenue to George Bush Boulevard.

