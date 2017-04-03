Repairs will shut down George Bush Bo...

Repairs will shut down George Bush Boulevard bridge in Delray for two days...

Read more: Palm Beach Post

The George Bush Boulevard bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach will close for repairs on April 5-6, according to Palm Beach County's engineering department. The bridge will close to both pedestrian and vehicle traffic at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 5 and reopen 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6. A Westbound George Bush Boulevard traffic should head south on North Ocean Boulevard, then east on Atlantic Avenue, and north on Northeast Sixth Avenue to George Bush Boulevard.

Delray Beach, FL

