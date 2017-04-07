Palm Beach County's U.S. House delega...

Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: Palm Beach Post

Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. All four members of Palm Beach County's congressional delegation condemned Syria's use of chemical weapons and sounded more or less supportive of President Donald Trump 's decision to order missile strikes against an air base as retaliation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 4 hr JULIO 40
News Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $... 23 hr patti 1
hurting and need help Sat BOI 2
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Apr 6 YO VINNIE 1,416
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,867 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC