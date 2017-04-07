Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. All four members of Palm Beach County's congressional delegation condemned Syria's use of chemical weapons and sounded more or less supportive of President Donald Trump 's decision to order missile strikes against an air base as retaliation.

