Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County voters have been known to split their tickets - most recently in 2012 and 2014 when Democrat Patrick Murphy was elected in a House district carried by Republicans Mitt Romney and Rick Scott .

