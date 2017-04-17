Meadow Woods center anchor - Walmart ...

Meadow Woods center anchor - Walmart Marketplace

Read more: The Orlando Sentinel

Walmart Neighborhood Market to anchor Landstar Marketplace - Original Credit: Konover South, LLC - Original Source: Konover South, LLC A Walmart Neighborhood Market is slated to anchor the Landstar Marketplace, which is being built at Landstar Boulevard and State Road 417, about 1.5 miles south of the proposed Meadow Woods SunRail station. A Deerfield Beach investment group, Konover South LLC, purchased the 18-acre site for the center last week for $3.28 million.

Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.

Delray Beach, FL

