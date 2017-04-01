Here's the new home for Delray's iconic 100-foot Christmas tree
Several changes to Delray Beach's age-old 100-foot Christmas tree tradition have come in the past few months. The most recent of which is the relocation of the tree from Old School Square's front lawn, visible from Atlantic Avenue at Swinton Avenue, to its east lawn, tucked deeper into the cultural arts center's campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Sun
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Mar 31
|YO VINNIE
|1,413
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
|Kitchens with designer Erin Paige Pitts | Home ...
|Mar 30
|Anonymous
|1
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC