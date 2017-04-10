Five guards fired, one resigns following escape of six juveniles
CBS12: New details about an elaborate escape from a state juvenile facility near Okeechobee last year. Five guards were fired and a sixth resigned, after six teens busted a window and used bed sheets tied together and attempted to dig a hole under a fence to make their way out.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|7 hr
|JULIO
|40
|Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $...
|Sun
|patti
|1
|hurting and need help
|Apr 8
|BOI
|2
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Apr 6
|YO VINNIE
|1,416
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Apr 4
|huethoang
|65
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 2
|1ST Amendment Gone
|4
|Seth Adams murder
|Mar 31
|Deadly PBC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC