Five guards fired, one resigns follow...

Five guards fired, one resigns following escape of six juveniles

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

CBS12: New details about an elaborate escape from a state juvenile facility near Okeechobee last year. Five guards were fired and a sixth resigned, after six teens busted a window and used bed sheets tied together and attempted to dig a hole under a fence to make their way out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) 7 hr JULIO 40
News Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $... Sun patti 1
hurting and need help Apr 8 BOI 2
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Apr 6 YO VINNIE 1,416
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 10 at 4:00PM EDT

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Final Four
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,200,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC