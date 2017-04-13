DNA expert sues FIU over suspension

DNA expert sues FIU over suspension

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Bernard Fernandez, lawyer for Hiram Gonzalez, spoke at the Palm Beach County Courthouse after Circuit Judge Krista Marx imposed a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence. Bernard Fernandez, lawyer for Hiram Gonzalez, spoke at the Palm Beach County Courthouse after Circuit Judge Krista Marx imposed a 50-year sentence for second-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 13 hr YO VINNIE 1,417
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
News Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $... Apr 9 patti 1
hurting and need help Apr 8 BOI 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... Apr 2 1ST Amendment Gone 4
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC