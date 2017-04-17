Delray to decide whether to relocate city's longtime food pantry
For the past 20 years, a Delray Beach soup kitchen has served hot meals five days a week to low-income families in a neighborhood near Pompey Park. That could change this Tuesday when the City Commission plans to discuss where in the city the Caring Kitchen should move.
