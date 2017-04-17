Delray to decide whether to relocate ...

Delray to decide whether to relocate city's longtime food pantry

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

For the past 20 years, a Delray Beach soup kitchen has served hot meals five days a week to low-income families in a neighborhood near Pompey Park. That could change this Tuesday when the City Commission plans to discuss where in the city the Caring Kitchen should move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio... 21 hr Abe Cohen 5
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Sat YO VINNIE 1,419
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Apr 10 JULIO 40
News Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $... Apr 9 patti 1
hurting and need help Apr 8 BOI 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Apr 4 huethoang 65
Seth Adams murder Mar 31 Deadly PBC 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Palm Beach County was issued at April 17 at 10:27AM EDT

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC