Delray Beach police officer dead after Key West scooter crash

Family, friends and fellow police officers were in mourning Sunday following the death of Delray Beach Office Christine Braswell, fatally injured in an off-duty traffic crash in Key West. Braswell and a second Delray Beach police officer, Bernendea Marc, were riding on a motor scooter Saturday "when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle," according to a statement issued by Delray Beach Police Chief Jeff Goldman and posted on the department's Facebook page.

