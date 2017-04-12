Carin Wagner to be Featured at the mAe During FirstFriday Art Walk, 5/5

James Blumenfeld and Susan Romaine , the principals behind The Meridian Art Experience today announced that environmental artist Carin Wagner will be featured at the mAe throughout the month of May. The new exhibition will open on May 5 to coincide with the popular FirstFriday Art Walk , from 6 to 9 pm. Located in Delray Beach's bustling Pineapple Grove Arts District, the mAe represents "a diverse and fantastic world from the middle art market of emerging and mid-career fine contemporary artists," says Blumenfeld.

