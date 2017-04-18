Cadarius Gaskin Commits To UK

Cadarius Gaskin Commits To UK

Read more: WLEX-TV Lexington

Out of Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Fla., Gaskin is a 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and is 3-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Gaskin also had offers from NC State, Illinois and Syracuse.

