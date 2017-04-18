Cadarius Gaskin Commits To UK
Out of Atlantic High School in Delray Beach, Fla., Gaskin is a 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds and is 3-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite rankings. Gaskin also had offers from NC State, Illinois and Syracuse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLEX-TV Lexington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Luxury Vacations in Paradise, Inc. (May '16)
|5 hr
|huebertlovekin
|5
|Boca Raton police bust massage parlor in sex acts (Mar '09)
|Apr 17
|pimp
|54
|Delray Judge, shifts Family / Probate Corruptio...
|Apr 16
|Abe Cohen
|5
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Apr 15
|YO VINNIE
|1,419
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Apr 10
|JULIO
|40
|Man charged in Boynton Beach stabbing held on $...
|Apr 9
|patti
|1
|hurting and need help
|Apr 8
|BOI
|2
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC