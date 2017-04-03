Boy, 13, With No Arms Drains Game-Win...

Boy, 13, With No Arms Drains Game-Winning Buzzer-Beating Shot

An armless boy from Delray Beach, Fla. has gone viral after video of him recently sinking three-pointers in a basketball game - including what appears to be the game-winner - surfaced.

