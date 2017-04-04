Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Con...

Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Cone Day today, giving away free scoops from noon to 8 p.

Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Cone Day today, giving away free scoops from noon to 8 p.m. at a host of stores across the county. In Palm Beach County, ice cream lovers can pick up a free treat at the Ben & Jerry's location in Delray Beach.

