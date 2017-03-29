West Boca will make Chinese president feel right at home next week
When the Japanese prime minister visited South Florida, his wife and First Lady Melania Trump took a twirl around the Morikami Museum's Japanese gardens west of Delray Beach. Next week, the Chinese president will join President Donald J. Trump in Palm Beach County - which coincides with the last week of the Chinese Lantern Festival and a Chinese "diplomacy and cultural exchange" event both at Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton.
