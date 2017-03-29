West Boca will make Chinese president...

West Boca will make Chinese president feel right at home next week

Yesterday

When the Japanese prime minister visited South Florida, his wife and First Lady Melania Trump took a twirl around the Morikami Museum's Japanese gardens west of Delray Beach. Next week, the Chinese president will join President Donald J. Trump in Palm Beach County - which coincides with the last week of the Chinese Lantern Festival and a Chinese "diplomacy and cultural exchange" event both at Sunset Cove Amphitheater west of Boca Raton.

