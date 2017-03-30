VIDEO: Delray boy with no arms hits three-pointers in basketball game
Three ESPN commentators watched in awe as a video of 13-year-old Jamarion Styles showed him knocking down three-pointers during middle school basketball game. The video of the talented Delray Beach teen, who lost his arms to a rare bacterial infection as an infant, appeared on ESPN's Sports Center on Thursday morning.
