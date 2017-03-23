Upscale condos for sale at Delray's new residential development, The Metropolitan
The five-story building that will be made up of 48 units is planned for the northeast corner of Southeast Third Avenue and Southeast First Street - in the city's SOFA District, which stands for South of Atlantic. The city's Downtown Development Authority describes the area as "up-and-coming" with more residential units planned within walking distance of the downtown's shops, restaurants and office spaces.
