Trump speech: Republicans Rubio, Mast encouraged; Dems criticize

Wednesday Mar 1

Palm Beach County's U.S. House delegation for the 115th Congress, clockwise from top left: Rep. Brian Mast, R-Palm City; Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach; Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton; Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County's congressional delegation was divided along partisan lines on President Donald Trump 's Tuesday night speech to a joint session of Congress.

