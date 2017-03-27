This Delray Beach restaurant landed o...

This Delray Beach restaurant landed on OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spots in nation

El Camino, a popular downtown Delray Beach Mexican restaurant and tequila bar, made it onto OpenTable's Top 100 Hot Spots in America for 2017 . It's one of three Palm Beach County spots to land on the list, compiled by the online restaurant-reservation service.

