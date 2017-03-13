TechSec 2017 Panel: Monitoring the ne...

TechSec 2017 Panel: Monitoring the next tech

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.-The hot topics in the industry-drones and robotics, cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, big data and data mining-all impact monitoring centers, as well as integrators and end users. At the TechSec Solutions 2017 panel, "Monitoring the next tech," Morgan Hertel, VP of technology and innovation for Rapid Response Monitoring, and Jim McMullen, president, COO and founder of COPS Monitoring, explored how industry trends will impact their side of the business.

