Subtle comments affect witness IDs, F...

Subtle comments affect witness IDs, FAU study shows

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Police line-ups, often supervised by a detective, are a staple of crime dramas and reality television. But what effect do they have on the memories of victims, who are often nervous and emotional as they try to identify their assailant? A new study by Florida Atlantic University professors, published in the journal Memory and Cognition, examines how subtle statements can influence witnesses' memories and possibly contaminate their testimonies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jeanne Partridge 3 hr Just Another Pilot 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) 22 hr JULIO 36
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,405
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Thu Court Clerks Acce... 1
Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ... Wed Trix561 1
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mar 13 JULIO 102
Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant... Mar 13 Kodachrome 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,683 • Total comments across all topics: 279,616,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC