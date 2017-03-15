Subtle comments affect witness IDs, FAU study shows
Police line-ups, often supervised by a detective, are a staple of crime dramas and reality television. But what effect do they have on the memories of victims, who are often nervous and emotional as they try to identify their assailant? A new study by Florida Atlantic University professors, published in the journal Memory and Cognition, examines how subtle statements can influence witnesses' memories and possibly contaminate their testimonies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jeanne Partridge
|3 hr
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|22 hr
|JULIO
|36
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Thu
|YO VINNIE
|1,405
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Thu
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ...
|Wed
|Trix561
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mar 13
|Kodachrome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC