South Florida Jewish programs could be hit by state budget cuts
Aging Holocaust survivors in South Florida could be left without daily services under proposed budget cuts in the state Legislature. Aging Holocaust survivors in South Florida could be left without daily services under proposed budget cuts in the state Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|JULIO
|36
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|9 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,405
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|10 hr
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
|Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ...
|Wed
|Trix561
|1
|Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10)
|Mar 13
|JULIO
|102
|Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant...
|Mar 13
|Kodachrome
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 9
|Anitza
|63
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC