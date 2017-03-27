Revisited: The Regenerative Power of Pig Guts
Bioengineers have made great strides harnessing the body's ability to start over, whether regenerating heart tissue and bones, or using stem cells to regrow fingertips. Still, much of regenerative medicine's promise remains inside the laboratory-or at least that was what I thought when I began reporting for The Body Builders: Inside the Science of the Engineered Human .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Discover.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,411
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Mar 26
|Wolfgang
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC