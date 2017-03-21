Retired Palm Beach sheriff's deputy a...

Retired Palm Beach sheriff's deputy arrested for patient brokering

57 min ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

A retired Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy was arrested Tuesday on charges he offered kickbacks to lure patients into his drug treatment center in West Palm Beach. Robert "Bobby" Simeone, 46, worked as a sheriff's deputy in Palm Beach County for about 10 years before retiring, police records show.

