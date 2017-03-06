Repour's Isaac Grillo Opening Death or Glory in Delray Beach
On April 1, the founder of Miami Beach's popular cocktail bar will join forces with Harrison to open Death or Glory in the former Max's Social House [116 NE Sixth Ave.] in downtown Delray Beach. Grillo, named the Ultimate Miami Bartender by Magic City Casino during his time at Haven, opened his first establishment in 2015 at the boutique Albion Hotel off Lincoln Road.
