NFL player donates $5K to Delray Beac...

NFL player donates $5K to Delray Beach school

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

An NFL player ensured a group of Delray Beach middle school students will continue to get the help they need in the play book of life. Chicago Bears Defensive Tackle and Player of the Year Akiem Hicks donated $5,000 to Carver Middle School's "Success for Life" club.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 5 hr YO VINNIE 1,404
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mon I am his son 35
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mon JULIO 102
Defence Attorney's , as Confidential Informant... Mon Kodachrome 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) Mar 9 Anitza 63
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mar 6 The regular 37
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,151

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC