NFL player donates $5K to Delray Beach school
An NFL player ensured a group of Delray Beach middle school students will continue to get the help they need in the play book of life. Chicago Bears Defensive Tackle and Player of the Year Akiem Hicks donated $5,000 to Carver Middle School's "Success for Life" club.
