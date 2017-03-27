News 45 mins ago 7:37 a.m.Police: Woman knocked to ground by purse snatcher

About 10:20 a.m. at the McDonald`s at 14529 S Military Trail, the first victim and her husband ordered food, sat at a table, and she had hung her purse on the back of her chair, according to Delray Beach police. The suspect -- in a black hooded sweatshirt with light cargo pants and a hat on backward -- appears to be on the telephone as he walks by, grabs the purse and runs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.