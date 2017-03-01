March election: Meet the candidates running for Delray Beach commission

Six candidates, none of them incumbents, are running for two vacant seats on the city commission that will soon be responsible for approving or denying major developments, curbing the rapid growth of the sober home industry and hiring high-level city staff. Seats 2 and 4 on Delray Beach's commission, both at-large seats rather than by district, are up for grabs in the March 14 municipal election.

