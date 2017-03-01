March election: Meet the candidates running for Delray Beach commission
Six candidates, none of them incumbents, are running for two vacant seats on the city commission that will soon be responsible for approving or denying major developments, curbing the rapid growth of the sober home industry and hiring high-level city staff. Seats 2 and 4 on Delray Beach's commission, both at-large seats rather than by district, are up for grabs in the March 14 municipal election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Sat
|Doris
|34
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Sat
|TREASON WATCH
|4
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Sat
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|Howbowdat
|Fri
|Bhadbhabie
|1
|Boca's Kelsey Cooper Charged With DUI Manslaughter (Oct '14)
|Mar 2
|Opionated
|8
|Video: Toilet paper wedding dresses (Jul '11)
|Mar 2
|Burning Phart
|28
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Feb 27
|Go Blue Forever
|62
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC