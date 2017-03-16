Lynn University's Conservatory of Music Announces Cast for...

Jon Robert s on, dean of Lynn University's Conservatory of Music and Philharmonia guest conductor, and producer Jan McArt , director of Lynn's theatre arts program development, today announced the lead performers for this weekend's collaborative concert of a Broadway classic, Brigadoon , with book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe . "We are doing the entire show with costumes, lights and music," says McArt.

