LATEST: West Palm man has seven indec...

LATEST: West Palm man has seven indecent exposure arrests since 2015

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Palm Beach Post

A 55-year-old West Palm Beach man is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond after he was arrested for indecent exposure for the seventh time since September 2015. Alberto Lage is facing two counts of indecent exposure following his latest arrest, which took place Wednesday night after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of two women in different locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) 4 hr YO VINNIE 1,406
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 23 hr lexi 64
I would love to move there! Sat Jane 1
News Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08) Mar 17 Brett 36
Jeanne Partridge Mar 17 Just Another Pilot 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Mar 16 JULIO 36
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Mar 16 Court Clerks Acce... 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,504 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC