LATEST: West Palm man has seven indecent exposure arrests since 2015
A 55-year-old West Palm Beach man is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond after he was arrested for indecent exposure for the seventh time since September 2015. Alberto Lage is facing two counts of indecent exposure following his latest arrest, which took place Wednesday night after he allegedly touched himself inappropriately in front of two women in different locations.
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,406
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|23 hr
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Sat
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
|Jeanne Partridge
|Mar 17
|Just Another Pilot
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 16
|JULIO
|36
|Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter...
|Mar 16
|Court Clerks Acce...
|1
