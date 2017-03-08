Humane Society finds stores violating...

Humane Society finds stores violating dog sales

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WFLX-TV West Palm Beach

An investigation by the Humane Society of the United States alleges several pet stores in Palm Beach County are violating laws regulating the sale of dogs in our area. An undercover video from the Humane Society of the United States claims to show one of its investigators in January asking a Waggs to Riches employee in Delray Beach whether the store sells dogs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16) 14 hr Anitza 63
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Wed YO VINNIE 1,402
News Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06) Mar 6 Charlie 5
Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09) Mar 6 The regular 37
k3vr (Aug '08) Mar 4 Doris 34
News Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida... Mar 4 yidfellas v USA 24
Howbowdat Mar 3 Bhadbhabie 1
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,594 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC