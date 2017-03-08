Humane Society finds stores violating dog sales
An investigation by the Humane Society of the United States alleges several pet stores in Palm Beach County are violating laws regulating the sale of dogs in our area. An undercover video from the Humane Society of the United States claims to show one of its investigators in January asking a Waggs to Riches employee in Delray Beach whether the store sells dogs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFLX-TV West Palm Beach.
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|14 hr
|Anitza
|63
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|Wed
|YO VINNIE
|1,402
|Gator Bites Diver Retrieving Golf Balls (Apr '06)
|Mar 6
|Charlie
|5
|Guys Jerking off and Driving???? (May '09)
|Mar 6
|The regular
|37
|k3vr (Aug '08)
|Mar 4
|Doris
|34
|Small airport businesses to Trump: Your Florida...
|Mar 4
|yidfellas v USA
|24
|Howbowdat
|Mar 3
|Bhadbhabie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC