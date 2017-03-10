Hometown Pest celebrates 20 years

Hometown Pest celebrates 20 years

Founded in 1997 by pest industry veteran Salvatore Yanello and his wife, Adeline, Hometown Pest Control was initially established to service Florida's Boca Raton and Boynton Beach areas. Its headquarters today are in Delray Beach, Fla., and it recently celebrated its fifth Super Service Award from Angie's List .

