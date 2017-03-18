Futuristic Honda NM4 Vultus Stars In Feature Film 'Ghost In The Shell'
It's a reworked Honda NM4 Vultus, which has been updated to fit the style of the futuristic movie and is being called the "hero bike" of the film. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders.
