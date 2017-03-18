Futuristic Honda NM4 Vultus Stars In ...

Futuristic Honda NM4 Vultus Stars In Feature Film 'Ghost In The Shell'

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

It's a reworked Honda NM4 Vultus, which has been updated to fit the style of the futuristic movie and is being called the "hero bike" of the film. The film is directed by Rupert Sanders.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Delray Beach Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08) 16 hr Brett 36
Jeanne Partridge 23 hr Just Another Pilot 1
News Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07) Thu JULIO 36
cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12) Thu YO VINNIE 1,405
Court Clerks Accepts Counterfited Police Letter... Thu Court Clerks Acce... 1
Ring Video Doorbell Coupon (Extra security due ... Mar 15 Trix561 1
Is Delray Beach a nice place to live? (Jan '10) Mar 13 JULIO 102
See all Delray Beach Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Delray Beach Forum Now

Delray Beach Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Delray Beach Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Ireland
 

Delray Beach, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,365 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC