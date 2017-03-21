Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; groundbreaking set for April
After more than eight years, the city will break ground April 3 on a $3 million plan to renovate 1.3 miles of public beach along the State Road A1A. It calls for wider, meandering sidewalks, new showers, parking meters and a renovation of the main beach pavilion.
