Delray election: Chard, Johnson apparent winners
Update at 9:05 p.m.: All precincts have reported in Delray Beach and Jim Chard, a candidate for Seat 2, and Shirley Johnson, a candidate for Seat 4, appear to have the majority vote, according to results from the Palm Beach County elections supervisor. Chard has a 56 percent of the votes.
