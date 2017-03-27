Delray Beach is connecting its neighborhoods through this interactive artwork
Each of the 15 decorative chairs artist Agata Ren designed has a back story and strong connection to Delray Beach. You'll soon see the art displays scattered throughout the city, each emblematic of the neighborhood visitors have ventured into.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Delray Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cyberspace jukebox (Sep '12)
|4 hr
|YO VINNIE
|1,410
|Delray to overhaul beach with new amenities; gr...
|Sun
|Wolfgang
|1
|Lantana: Motel owner sued by guest who was robb... (Jul '07)
|Mar 23
|Cleveland Ohio
|37
|Rising seas threaten a jewel of Trump's real es...
|Mar 22
|WPB Guy
|14
|Review: I Love Kickboxing (Jun '16)
|Mar 19
|lexi
|64
|I would love to move there!
|Mar 18
|Jane
|1
|Parking ticket spoils day at Lauderdale-By-The-... (Mar '08)
|Mar 17
|Brett
|36
Find what you want!
Search Delray Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC